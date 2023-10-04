Chimney experts recommend an inspection before lighting it this fall

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With cold air moving in for the rest of the week, you may want to use your fireplace. If it hasn’t had an inspection in the last year, book one because you want to know what’s in your chimney before lighting that fireplace to ensure no fire hazards.

Experts recommend a yearly inspection to ensure no hidden problems before adding fire to the mix.

“The biggest thing is, if you don’t do an inspection, you don’t have that peace of mind to know that that flue system is safe. So we have a lot of issues with there are cracks, we could have issues with carbon monoxide coming into the house, we can have an issue of third-degree creosote that can catch on fire that causes a flue fire,” Derek Bell, a chimney expert with Ozark Stove and Chimney explained.

Chimney experts may find other problems like leaks, wasp nests, and structural concerns.

Gas fireplaces must also be inspected so the reusable logs are cleaned and working properly. Inspections can be done at any point in the year. They are requested the most in spring and fall.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

