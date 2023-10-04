City leaders celebrate historic bridge project’s completion in Ozark, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Ozark celebrated a ribbon cutting for a completed historic bridge project.

The McCracken Road project included work at the Mill Pond Bridge, new stormwater boxes, and other safety features. City leaders hope this helps the 95-year-old bridge last for years to come.

“We want to make sure that as we continue to grow as a small city to now becoming a larger city, that we don’t loose that character, we don’t lose that culture, that heritage, that has really made Ozark unique amongst cities in the region,” said Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers.

The restoration project costs $3.1 million.

City leaders in Ozark celebrated a ribbon cutting for a completed historic bridge project.
