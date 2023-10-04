Dallas County man arrested escaping bailiffs’ custody

By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Dallas County deputies arrested a man who attempted to flee from bailiffs, later crashing a stolen vehicle.

Stephen Crawford is in the Dallas County jail.

“He took off and went west on Main Street, hit a vehicle at Main and locust,” said Sheriff Rice.

Stephen Crawford was out on bond from a charge of possessing a controlled substance. He had a court appearance. The judge ordered a urine test. After that test, he escaped from bailiffs when returning to the court. He got in his SUV and sped away.

”My chief deputy Gardner found pieces of his car along the road and when another quarter mile or so and found the car alongside the road and seeing Crawford running up through a field,“ said Sheriff Rice.

The deputy caught up and arrested Crawford.

”He was very apologetic, and you want to apologize for putting us, himself, and everyone else in danger, and he admitted that it was a stupid move on his part. Of course, we all agree with that is very stupid,” said Sheriff Rice.

