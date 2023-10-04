Dump truck hits, damages bridge east of Springfield, Mo.

Highway J bridge closed until further notice
Highway J bridge closed until further notice
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The bed of a dump truck hit the bottom deck of a bridge east of Springfield, Mo. Tuesday evening.

According to an online post from the Greene County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office, the Highway J bridge over U.S. 60 will remain closed until the damage can be investigated.

The post states the westbound driving lane of U.S. 60 will be closed for the rest of the night. The westbound passing lane, and both eastbound lanes are open.

The bed of the dump truck was knocked off the truck’s frame during the crash.

There are no reports of injuries from the crash.

