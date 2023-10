BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office located a woman reported missing.

Britni E. Hollinhead, 20, disappeared from an area near State Hwy U in Morrisville on Tuesday around 3 p.m. Authorities say she is safe.

