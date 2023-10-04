Fire damages grocery store in Forsyth, Mo.

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A straw bale fire damaged a grocery store in Forsyth. The Country Mart store temporarily closed.

Firefighters responded to the grocery store on Tuesday at 3:15 a.m. Investigators say the fire started in the straw bales outside the store. The fire spread into the store. The sprinkler system knocked down the fire. An employee inside the store called 911.

It took 22 firefighters from three departments to work the four-and-a-half-hour fire. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Store management is working with the health department to reopen the store. The drive-thru pharmacy remains open.

