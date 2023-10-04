Fire damages a motel in Eureka Springs, Ark.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) -A fire damaged the Super 8 Motel Tuesday night. Eureka Springs and EMS says on its Facebook Page that it started at the Super 8 motel just before 6:30 p.m.

Fire and smoke were coming out of the eaves of the building and into an open stairwell. The motel was evacuated, and no one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.