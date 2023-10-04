FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Time to get your furnaces checked once again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you haven’t caught up with the forecast lately, our warm week will not end on a warm note.

Once we get past a cold front on Wednesday and another cold front on Friday evening, lows will drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. That will prompt many people in the Ozarks to kick their furnaces back on for the first time this season. Scott Jay, owner of Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning, knows that could lead to increased furnace maintenance and tune-up calls.

“Most of the time, those calls happen after the fact when people start thinking about it,” Jay said. “We’re servicing our customers that we call and try to get them to be proactive. That way, we can get to everyone else that may call.”

Jay and other HVAC experts are big advocates for regular furnace maintenance and tune-ups for homeowners. Jay’s technicians review a checklist of either 27 or 31 items to ensure a proper furnace check.

“We check all of the electrical components to make sure they’re functioning the way they’re supposed to,” Jay said. “We check your flues to make sure that a bird’s nest or anything isn’t in there to obstruct airflow. We also test every safety component of the furnace system. The new systems have a lot of safety components on them designed to ensure the furnace runs as safe as possible.”

A furnace check-up with many HVAC companies also entails cleaning the furnace coils, cleaning blower wheels, and checking the system’s amperage. This is all designed to ensure any serviced furnace runs as efficiently as possible to avoid high heating bills for the coming cooler months. On top of that, Jay stands behind these services since they also expand your furnace’s lifespan and keep things safe inside your home.

“For natural gas units, we definitely want to make sure those furnace systems get checked out,” Jay says. “Carbon monoxide is an odorless and tasteless gas that can be harmful to you and your family.” A properly running furnace minimizes the risk of the system producing and leaking carbon monoxide into your home.

Regarding the specific components, voltage, amperage, and other technical aspects of a furnace system, Jay strongly encourages homeowners to leave those problems to reputable professionals.

“Most of the companies out there are reputable with good reviews on sites like Google,” Jay said. “While most of them could have that and proper insurance, make sure you get with a company that will provide you with a report of what they’ve done. Ensure that the company takes their time to complete the tune-up and have everything looked at.”

As for what homeowners can do, Jay says the basics are pretty straightforward. Any signs of a burning smell when you initially turn the unit on after a long rest usually show the furnace burning off any accumulated dust. Usually, that goes away with more normal use. Homeowners can ensure their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. Plus, ensuring your air filters are cleaned/changed and clearing away any dirt, dust, and debris from air vents will ensure the heat is running through your system as intended. These are all good things to keep in mind as we start to provide heat of our own as the cooler days roll back into the Ozarks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.