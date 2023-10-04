‘Good Neighbor Week’ block party canceled for Wednesday night

Block Party in Springfield, Mo.
Block Party in Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -With rain in the area and more rain in the forecast, the last block party scheduled for Wednesday night at Sequiota Park has been canceled.

We want to thank those who took part in the block parties which were held last Thursday and Friday and again on Monday and Tuesday. Those parties were at Chesterfield, Nichols, Smith and Fassnight Parks.

The block parties were held in conjunction with the city of Springfield to celebrate ‘Good Neighbor Week.’

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies from injuries after being struck by tractor-trailer in a Springfield, Mo., parking lot
Firefighters battle flames at apartment building on S. Ingram Mill Road
Fire damages apartment complex in southeast Springfield, Mo.
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected over the eastern Ozarksa.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hooray for rain!
MGN Online
Lebanon, Mo. man killed in a crash near his hometown
Weber was found dead in 1990
COLD CASE: Florida authorities identify Climax Springs, Mo., woman’s body 30 years later

Latest News

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected over the eastern Ozarksa.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hooray for rain!
Rain with occasional thunder is likely at times today into early Thursday.
Rain at times today
MGN Online
More than 80 school districts in the Ozarks receive school safety grants
Outside of the new license office in Rogersville.
New Rogersville, Mo., DMV helps meet demand, shortening wait times