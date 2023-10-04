‘Good Neighbor Week’ block party canceled for Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -With rain in the area and more rain in the forecast, the last block party scheduled for Wednesday night at Sequiota Park has been canceled.

We want to thank those who took part in the block parties which were held last Thursday and Friday and again on Monday and Tuesday. Those parties were at Chesterfield, Nichols, Smith and Fassnight Parks.

The block parties were held in conjunction with the city of Springfield to celebrate ‘Good Neighbor Week.’

