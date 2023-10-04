More than 80 school districts in the Ozarks receive school safety grants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -566 school districts, charter schools, and nonpublic schools in Missouri have received grant funds from the second round of funding for the School Safety Grant Program.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” said Governor Mike Parson. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place. This second round of school safety grants continues our commitment to doing just that and helping keep kids safe.”

Parson approved an additional $50 million to expand the School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The grant program aims to support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technology (e.g., door locks, monitoring systems), epinephrine auto-injectors, and automatic external defibrillators. This second round of funding was also available to nonpublic schools. An additional 169 school districts and charter schools received $20 million in funding during the first round of grants from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

“Missouri families continue to tell education leaders that ensuring their child’s school remains safe and secure is their biggest concern,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “We thank Governor Parson and the General Assembly for their ongoing support and commitment to ensuring our schools remain among the safest places for our students.”

Schools applied to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) through a competitive grant application process. The maximum grant amount awarded was $300,000.

Below is the list of school districts in the Ozarks and the amount of grant money they received:

Ash Grove R-4: $100,000

Ava R-1: $150,000

Billings R-4: $49,995

Branson R-4: $235,422

Camdenton R-3: $250,000

Cassville R-4: $150,000

Chadwick R-1: $19,358

Clever R-5: $150,000

Cole Camp R-1: $100,000

Crocker R-2: $100,000

Dadeville R-2: $50,000

Dallas Co. R-1 (Buffalo): $150,000

Dent-Phelps R-3: $47,000

Dora R-3: $50,000

El Dorado Springs R-2: $150,000

Eldon R-1: $150,000

Exeter R-6: $50,000

Fair Grove R-10: $141,000

Fair Play R-2: $50,000

Fordland R-3: $100,000

Forsyth R-3: $147,176

Galena R-2: $50,000

Glenwood R-8: $50,000

Gloria Deo Academy (Springfield): $99,980

Green Forest R-2: $50,000

Greenfield R-4: $50,000

Greenwood Laboratory School: $50,000

Halfway R-3: $50,000

Hermitage R-4: $50,000

Hollister R-5: $150,000

Howell Valley R-1: $50,000

Immaculate Conception (Springfield): $61,000

Kirbyville R-6: $50,000

Lakeland R-3: $49,000

Laquey R-5: $100,000

Lebanon R-3: $250,000

Legacy Academy (Branson): $50,000

Lincoln R-2: $15,999

Logan-Rogersville R-8: $199,615

Lutheran School Association (Cole Camp): $50,000

Lutie R-6: $50,000

Macks Creek R-5: $50,000

Marionville R-9: $100,000

Marshfield R-1: $200,000

Monett R-1: $200,000

Stover (Morgan County R-1): $100,000

Versailles (Morgan County R-2): $150,000

Mt. Vernon R-5: $124,636

New Covenant Academy: $100,000

Niangua R-5: $45,000

Nixa Public Schools: $296,250

Oregon Howell R-3: $50,000

Osceola: $100,000

Ozark R-6: $300,000

Reeds Srping R-4: $145,393

Republic R-3: $300,000

Richland R-1: $18,909

Roscoe C-1: $50,000

School of the Osage: $150,000

Seymour R-2: $95,000

Shell Knob: $42,000

Skyline R-2: $50,000

Spokane R-7: $100,000

Springfield Lutheran: $49,835

Springfield: $300,000

St. Agnes Schools (Springfield): $50,000

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School (Springfield): $41,400

St. Joseph’s School (Springfield): $50,000

St. Paul’s Lutheran School (Stover): $49,735

Stockton R-1: $144,839

Strafford R-6: $150,000

The Cross Christian Schools (Lebanon): $11,829

The King’s Academy (Lake Ozark): $13,370

The Summit Preparatory School of Southwest Missouri: $36,199

Trinity Lutheran School (Freistatt): $49,900

Verona R-7: $17,742

Warsaw R-9: $123,720

Waynesville R-6: $300,000

Weaubleau R-3: $50,000

West Plains R-7: $200,000

Wheatland R-2: $50,000

Willard R-2: $250,000

Willow Springs R-4: $150,000

