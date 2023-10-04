More than 80 school districts in the Ozarks receive school safety grants

MGN Online
MGN Online(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -566 school districts, charter schools, and nonpublic schools in Missouri have received grant funds from the second round of funding for the School Safety Grant Program.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” said Governor Mike Parson. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place. This second round of school safety grants continues our commitment to doing just that and helping keep kids safe.”

Parson approved an additional $50 million to expand the School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The grant program aims to support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technology (e.g., door locks, monitoring systems), epinephrine auto-injectors, and automatic external defibrillators. This second round of funding was also available to nonpublic schools. An additional 169 school districts and charter schools received $20 million in funding during the first round of grants from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

“Missouri families continue to tell education leaders that ensuring their child’s school remains safe and secure is their biggest concern,”  said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “We thank Governor Parson and the General Assembly for their ongoing support and commitment to ensuring our schools remain among the safest places for our students.”

Schools applied to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) through a competitive grant application process. The maximum grant amount awarded was $300,000.

Below is the list of school districts in the Ozarks and the amount of grant money they received:

  • Ash Grove R-4: $100,000
  • Ava R-1: $150,000
  • Billings R-4: $49,995
  • Branson R-4: $235,422
  • Camdenton R-3: $250,000
  • Cassville R-4: $150,000
  • Chadwick R-1: $19,358
  • Clever R-5: $150,000
  • Cole Camp R-1: $100,000
  • Crocker R-2: $100,000
  • Dadeville R-2: $50,000
  • Dallas Co. R-1 (Buffalo): $150,000
  • Dent-Phelps R-3: $47,000
  • Dora R-3: $50,000
  • El Dorado Springs R-2: $150,000
  • Eldon R-1: $150,000
  • Exeter R-6: $50,000
  • Fair Grove R-10: $141,000
  • Fair Play R-2: $50,000
  • Fordland R-3: $100,000
  • Forsyth R-3: $147,176
  • Galena R-2: $50,000
  • Glenwood R-8: $50,000
  • Gloria Deo Academy (Springfield): $99,980
  • Green Forest R-2: $50,000
  • Greenfield R-4: $50,000
  • Greenwood Laboratory School: $50,000
  • Halfway R-3: $50,000
  • Hermitage R-4: $50,000
  • Hollister R-5: $150,000
  • Howell Valley R-1: $50,000
  • Immaculate Conception (Springfield): $61,000
  • Kirbyville R-6: $50,000
  • Lakeland R-3: $49,000
  • Laquey R-5: $100,000
  • Lebanon R-3: $250,000
  • Legacy Academy (Branson): $50,000
  • Lincoln R-2: $15,999
  • Logan-Rogersville R-8: $199,615
  • Lutheran School Association (Cole Camp): $50,000
  • Lutie R-6: $50,000
  • Macks Creek R-5: $50,000
  • Marionville R-9: $100,000
  • Marshfield R-1: $200,000
  • Monett R-1: $200,000
  • Stover (Morgan County R-1): $100,000
  • Versailles (Morgan County R-2): $150,000
  • Mt. Vernon R-5: $124,636
  • New Covenant Academy: $100,000
  • Niangua R-5: $45,000
  • Nixa Public Schools: $296,250
  • Oregon Howell R-3: $50,000
  • Osceola: $100,000
  • Ozark R-6: $300,000
  • Reeds Srping R-4: $145,393
  • Republic R-3: $300,000
  • Richland R-1: $18,909
  • Roscoe C-1: $50,000
  • School of the Osage: $150,000
  • Seymour R-2: $95,000
  • Shell Knob: $42,000
  • Skyline R-2: $50,000
  • Spokane R-7: $100,000
  • Springfield Lutheran: $49,835
  • Springfield: $300,000
  • St. Agnes Schools (Springfield): $50,000
  • St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School (Springfield): $41,400
  • St. Joseph’s School (Springfield): $50,000
  • St. Paul’s Lutheran School (Stover): $49,735
  • Stockton R-1: $144,839
  • Strafford R-6: $150,000
  • The Cross Christian Schools (Lebanon): $11,829
  • The King’s Academy (Lake Ozark): $13,370
  • The Summit Preparatory School of Southwest Missouri: $36,199
  • Trinity Lutheran School (Freistatt): $49,900
  • Verona R-7: $17,742
  • Warsaw R-9: $123,720
  • Waynesville R-6: $300,000
  • Weaubleau R-3: $50,000
  • West Plains R-7: $200,000
  • Wheatland R-2: $50,000
  • Willard R-2: $250,000
  • Willow Springs R-4: $150,000

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies from injuries after being struck by tractor-trailer in a Springfield, Mo., parking lot
Firefighters battle flames at apartment building on S. Ingram Mill Road
Fire damages apartment complex in southeast Springfield, Mo.
MGN Online
Lebanon, Mo. man killed in a crash near his hometown
Both rain & cooler air will arrive tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain & cooler air will return tomorrow
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Block Party in Springfield, Mo.
‘Good Neighbor Week’ block party canceled for Wednesday night
Outside of the new license office in Rogersville.
New Rogersville, Mo., DMV helps meet demand, shortening wait times
O-Zone: Casey Garrison-Powell talks about HOF honor
O-Zone: Jeff Rogers explains Springfield Hall of Fame induction