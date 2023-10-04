More than 80 school districts in the Ozarks receive school safety grants
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -566 school districts, charter schools, and nonpublic schools in Missouri have received grant funds from the second round of funding for the School Safety Grant Program.
“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” said Governor Mike Parson. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place. This second round of school safety grants continues our commitment to doing just that and helping keep kids safe.”
Parson approved an additional $50 million to expand the School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The grant program aims to support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technology (e.g., door locks, monitoring systems), epinephrine auto-injectors, and automatic external defibrillators. This second round of funding was also available to nonpublic schools. An additional 169 school districts and charter schools received $20 million in funding during the first round of grants from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
“Missouri families continue to tell education leaders that ensuring their child’s school remains safe and secure is their biggest concern,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “We thank Governor Parson and the General Assembly for their ongoing support and commitment to ensuring our schools remain among the safest places for our students.”
Schools applied to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) through a competitive grant application process. The maximum grant amount awarded was $300,000.
Below is the list of school districts in the Ozarks and the amount of grant money they received:
- Ash Grove R-4: $100,000
- Ava R-1: $150,000
- Billings R-4: $49,995
- Branson R-4: $235,422
- Camdenton R-3: $250,000
- Cassville R-4: $150,000
- Chadwick R-1: $19,358
- Clever R-5: $150,000
- Cole Camp R-1: $100,000
- Crocker R-2: $100,000
- Dadeville R-2: $50,000
- Dallas Co. R-1 (Buffalo): $150,000
- Dent-Phelps R-3: $47,000
- Dora R-3: $50,000
- El Dorado Springs R-2: $150,000
- Eldon R-1: $150,000
- Exeter R-6: $50,000
- Fair Grove R-10: $141,000
- Fair Play R-2: $50,000
- Fordland R-3: $100,000
- Forsyth R-3: $147,176
- Galena R-2: $50,000
- Glenwood R-8: $50,000
- Gloria Deo Academy (Springfield): $99,980
- Green Forest R-2: $50,000
- Greenfield R-4: $50,000
- Greenwood Laboratory School: $50,000
- Halfway R-3: $50,000
- Hermitage R-4: $50,000
- Hollister R-5: $150,000
- Howell Valley R-1: $50,000
- Immaculate Conception (Springfield): $61,000
- Kirbyville R-6: $50,000
- Lakeland R-3: $49,000
- Laquey R-5: $100,000
- Lebanon R-3: $250,000
- Legacy Academy (Branson): $50,000
- Lincoln R-2: $15,999
- Logan-Rogersville R-8: $199,615
- Lutheran School Association (Cole Camp): $50,000
- Lutie R-6: $50,000
- Macks Creek R-5: $50,000
- Marionville R-9: $100,000
- Marshfield R-1: $200,000
- Monett R-1: $200,000
- Stover (Morgan County R-1): $100,000
- Versailles (Morgan County R-2): $150,000
- Mt. Vernon R-5: $124,636
- New Covenant Academy: $100,000
- Niangua R-5: $45,000
- Nixa Public Schools: $296,250
- Oregon Howell R-3: $50,000
- Osceola: $100,000
- Ozark R-6: $300,000
- Reeds Srping R-4: $145,393
- Republic R-3: $300,000
- Richland R-1: $18,909
- Roscoe C-1: $50,000
- School of the Osage: $150,000
- Seymour R-2: $95,000
- Shell Knob: $42,000
- Skyline R-2: $50,000
- Spokane R-7: $100,000
- Springfield Lutheran: $49,835
- Springfield: $300,000
- St. Agnes Schools (Springfield): $50,000
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School (Springfield): $41,400
- St. Joseph’s School (Springfield): $50,000
- St. Paul’s Lutheran School (Stover): $49,735
- Stockton R-1: $144,839
- Strafford R-6: $150,000
- The Cross Christian Schools (Lebanon): $11,829
- The King’s Academy (Lake Ozark): $13,370
- The Summit Preparatory School of Southwest Missouri: $36,199
- Trinity Lutheran School (Freistatt): $49,900
- Verona R-7: $17,742
- Warsaw R-9: $123,720
- Waynesville R-6: $300,000
- Weaubleau R-3: $50,000
- West Plains R-7: $200,000
- Wheatland R-2: $50,000
- Willard R-2: $250,000
- Willow Springs R-4: $150,000
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.