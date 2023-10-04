New bridge on I-44 west of Springfield is now open

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEAR HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) -The new westbound I-44 bridge over Pickerel Creek in Greene County opened Wednesday morning.

Work to replace the bridge began when it was demolished back in May. In addition to the new bridge, the contractor added new barrier walls, guardrails at the ends of the bridge, and new permanent striping.

Drivers may encounter occasional nighttime lane closures as the contractor wraps up minor details of the project.

The work is part of a three-year project to improve 25 bridges within 15 miles of I-44 across the Southwest District. Of the 25 bridges in the project, known as the I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle, seven are mainline I-44 bridges, five are I-44 overpass bridges and the remaining bridges are on adjacent routes. 16 bridges will be replaced and nine bridges will receive major rehabilitation work.

