New Rogersville, Mo., DMV helps meet demand, shortening wait times

Outside of the new license office in Rogersville.
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A new license office in Rogersville opens on Wednesday. It is located at 102 East Front Street.

Now that it’s October, the wait time compliance program is happening. The Department of Motor Vehicles hopes you start seeing changes to license offices all around Missouri to accommodate demand.

Rod Jetton is the Deputy Director of Motor Vehicle and Driver License for the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR). Jetton said having a license office in Rogersville has been a need for quite some time.

“This is an area of the state where the population has just exploded,” Jetton said. “The transaction accounts are dramatically going up 50, 100, even 200% in all the offices around here, so it’s definitely a need.”

Stephanie White is the contractor for the DMV with the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce. White said there’s even a kids’ playroom inside the new DMV, which you don’t usually see.

“Kids can come watch videos, color, read books, play with some toys while waiting on either their parents or sibling to get their driver’s license for the first time,” White said.

Jetton explained how the compliance program works and said each license office in the state will be monitored to ensure wait times go down. He said it’ll work like a point system.

“They commit to a wait time of 15 minutes, 30 minutes. They make that commitment and then get points based on that. All we wanna do is just hold them accountable to whatever they’ve committed.”

You can see the hours of operation and more information on the new DMV on DOR’s website.

