Pictures: The Fassnight Park Neighborhood in Springfield celebrates ‘Good Neighbor Week’

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and the city of Springfield have partnered to celebrate the ‘Good Neighbor Week’ in Springfield.

The fourth of five block parties happened Tuesday night in the Fassnight Park Neighborhood. Those attending enjoyed free ice cream, live music, and science experiments from the KY3 First Alert Weather Team.

Wednesday’s Block Party:

  • Sequiota Park - 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Woman from Marionville killed in a crash near Crane, Mo.
Pedestrian dies from injuries after being struck by tractor-trailer in a Springfield, Mo., parking lot
Truck crashes in construction zone on I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck crash closes westbound I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.
Both rain & cooler air will arrive tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain & cooler air will return tomorrow
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

KY3's Paul Adler reports.
Fire damages apartment complex in southeast Springfield, Mo.
The bed of a dump truck hit the bottom deck of a bridge east of Springfield, Mo. Tuesday evening.
Dump truck damages bridge east of Springfield, Mo.
Pictures: The Fassnight Park Neighborhood in Springfield celebrates ‘Good Neighbor Week’
Pictures: The Fassnight Park Neighborhood in Springfield celebrates ‘Good Neighbor Week’
Highway J bridge closed until further notice
Dump truck damages bridge east of Springfield, Mo.