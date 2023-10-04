Police ask for public’s help identifying driver of semi involved in deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.

Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks the public’s assistance to identify the tractor-trailer driver involved in a September 29 crash that killed a man.

The victim, Todd A. Tennison, 51, of Springfield, died from his injuries on Sunday.

Officers responded on September 29 around 10 a.m. in the 2825 North Kansas Expressway area. Investigators say a white tractor-trailer pulling a 52-foot box trailer was eastbound on the access road, leaving a parking lot when he hit Tennison. Investigators say Tennison had been seated on the ground, just off the roadway.

The tractor is white with a sleeper. It has the number “274″ on the front fender. The trailer is a 53-foot white box trailer with “Wabash” on the rear of the trailer and the left mud flap. Wabash is the trailer manufacturer, not the owner.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer driver left the crash scene, possibly unaware of the incident. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

