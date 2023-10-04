Prosecutor charges Lebanon, Mo., man with multiple sex crimes against children

Donald Haney/Laclede County Jail
Donald Haney/Laclede County Jail(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Laclede County man is facing several sex crimes against children.

According to investigators, Donald Aaron Haney has been released on his own recognizance after being charged with child molestation and statutory sodomy.

Investigators say Haney would touch the children during sleepovers. They say some of the alleged instances happened back in 2019.

Haney faces a judge in November.

