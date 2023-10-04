Springfield psychologist works with student-athletes to address mental health challenges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Student-Athlete Mental Health Awareness Week. From classes to games, training, and maintaining personal relationships, our athletes have a lot on their plates.

Athletes have been told to walk it off and to fight through it pretty much since the invention of sports. But in recent years, the stigma of mental health in sports has been changing in the positive. The most recent data released by the NCAA shows that 40 percent of male athletes and 61 percent of female athletes that students stated mental health was the biggest reason when considering a transfer from their schools.

Dr. Shawn Freeman, a psychologist with Mercy Hospital, has worked with student-athletes from Division 1 to the high school level. He says that in recent years, since the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus on mental health for student-athletes has become important.

″Obviously they existed before that, and it became more apparent during that period,” said Dr. Freeman. “The NCAA essentially was like we really need to play a more proactive role in trying to address the needs of these student-athletes those who are already in the system and those coming into the system and try to understand what they are facing, what they are going through, and what we can do to support them.”

Additionally, the NCAA report showed that from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to the end, the rates of mental exhaustion, anxiety, and feelings of depression saw little change.

