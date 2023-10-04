Springfield’s housing crisis impacting those looking for a safe shelter

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield faces a housing crisis where the demand far outstrips the supply. This poses significant issues for organizations hoping to find safe housing for those in need.

Harmony House is a sanctuary for women and families who have been victims of domestic violence. The organization loves being able to help those who have left dangerous situations find safe housing.

The problem is there are not many homes available.

Even when housing is available, many encounter additional obstacles. Income levels may not meet the requirements set by property management companies. Past legal issues, sometimes dating back decades, or poor credit history can also be stumbling blocks.

Despite guaranteed rent options through vouchers, many searching for housing simply don’t qualify. It’s a complex problem that necessitates a multifaceted solution.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks, a local organization, is tirelessly working to find these solutions. They acknowledge that tackling this crisis will require a united community effort. The proposed strategies include creating more affordable housing and providing incentives for property owners to take a chance on those in need.

