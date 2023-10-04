What’s Going Around: October 4th, 2023

A physician at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center said they are seeing low flu numbers right now but a slight increase in Covid-19 cases.
By Jackie Garrity
Oct. 4, 2023
HARRISON, AR. (KY3) - We are now officially into fall and that means more time spent indoors which also means higher flu numbers. According to the CDC’s Influenza Map, Missouri and Arkansas are both sitting in the mild category. New York and Washington D.C. are the two areas in high categories right now.

This week we checked in with Dr. Brent Rosson at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center; to see what they’re treating patients for this week.

”We’ve seen a fair amount of people just coming in with other viral infections that are testing negative for COVID,” said Dr. Rosson. “Whether those are false negatives or just RSV, most of those patients are getting better in a couple of days. We haven’t seen much, you know, much flu at this point, which is fortunate.”

At Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar this week, their physicians are seeing coughs, upper respiratory infections, and sore throats. They also said they don’t have any patients in the hospital for Covid-19 right now.

At Lake Regional Health Systems in Lebanon, their physicians are also seeing upper respiratory infections, Covid-19, and strep throat. They said they have very few flu cases right now but they are seeing plenty of allergy and sinus infection patients.

