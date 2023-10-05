California motorcycle officer, survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting, killed in LA area highway crash

Authorities said Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson died in a crash Wednesday.
Authorities said Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson died in a crash Wednesday.(Manhattan Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer who was a hero of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting died Wednesday when his motorcycle was hit by a car on a Los Angeles-area highway, authorities said.

Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson was likely heading to work when the collision happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Interstate 405 in Carson, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Steve Carapia told reporters that it appears the car that hit Swanson’s police motorcycle was initially struck by another vehicle that likely made “an unsafe lane change.” Investigators are trying to determine if a fourth vehicle may have also been involved.

The Southern California News Group reported that Swanson, 35, died at a hospital. A second person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Manhattan Beach Police Lt. Kelly Benjamin said Swanson was married with three sons.

“We’re hurting, we’re grieving,” Benjamin said.

Swanson was in the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire from a window of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Benjamin said Swanson helped get shooting victims and others out of the area.

Swanson was a 13 year veteran of the department and became a motorcycle officer in 2017, officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle flames at apartment building on S. Ingram Mill Road
Fire damages apartment complex in southeast Springfield, Mo.
Pedestrian dies from injuries after being struck by tractor-trailer in a Springfield, Mo., parking lot
Additional showers or storms are possible tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Tonight Then Colder
Weber was found dead in 1990
COLD CASE: Florida authorities identify Climax Springs, Mo., woman’s body 30 years later
MGN Online
Lebanon, Mo. man killed in a crash near his hometown

Latest News

MSU Bears: Ozarks Sports Zone
Health providers in the Ozarks addressing mental health challenges for student-athletes
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Massachusetts shooting claims life of baby delivered after mother was one of several hit by gunfire
(AP Foto/J. Scott Applewhite)
Missouri delegation voted against the ousting of Speaker McCarthy
KY3 Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Joe Hickman reports.
Missouri delegation voted against the ousting of Speaker McCarthy