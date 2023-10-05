Convoy of Hope dedicates new global headquarters near Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope is officially dedicating its new global headquarters and training center near Springfield.

Located west of Springfield near I-44 and James River Freeway, the facility is connected to the charity’s world distribution center, which opened in 2021.

Convoy of Hope founder Hal Donaldson, Governor Mike Parson, and hundreds of supporters and workers attended the event. The 200,000-square-foot facility features of the new complex include training rooms, collaboration work areas, and 40,000 square feet of extra space to accommodate expansion needs.

Leaders at Convoy say they’re grateful to the supporters who helped make this building a reality.

“We went into it saying we don’t want any general fund dollars to go towards this building,” said Ethan Forhetz of Convoy of Hope. “We don’t want any money that comes in off the website to pay for this. We want people who specifically have the desire to build the building to fund that building, and they have, and it’s been unbelievable.”

Leaders say the building is bigger than the disaster relief organization needs, but the extra space will allow for growth as the global need for help increases.

