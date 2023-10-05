Demolition begins on century-old Reed Middle School to make way for $59 million successor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When the century-old Reed Middle School in central Springfield closed its doors for the last time in May, a sign outside the front door read, “Reed is so much more than a building.”

And while the memories live on, the building is now coming down.

Demolition of the building started on Tuesday after six weeks of preparation work.

“We had to abate asbestos-containing materials, remove the remaining refrigerant from HVAC units and do environmental work on the roof,” said Bryan Saunders, the Springfield Public Schools Bond Project Manager. “There was a delay with that so it was quite a process.”

And since those older structures were built to last, it will take around two months to tear it down.

“Older structures are different types of construction and this one was very well built in 1921,” Saunders said. “It was post and beam construction with concrete and brick. It was made to last and it did. Almost to 103 years.”

During that time the school had three different names. Originally named Reed Junior High when it was built to house 7th and 8th graders, the building was renamed Reed Middle School after the 6th grade was added and was then renamed Reed Academy in the mid-2000′s after students were allowed to start accelerated courses.

Now the new $59.4 million replacement to be built on the same property will be known as the Reed Academy of Fine and Performing Arts with a capacity of 725 students in grades 6-8. It will be about 40,000 square-feet bigger than the old building with a totally different design geared towards its curriculum.

“It will have its own designated auditorium and dance classes,” said SPS Deputy Superintendent for Operations Travis Shaw. “There will be areas for orchestra, band, choir, production and media plus the new gymnasium even has a full-court which is different from our existing Reed school that did not have a regulation-size court. So all of those things will not only be able to meet the needs of our current students, but those students 70-80 years from now.”

“Each design is a little different and when you’re a little bit landlocked it’s always a challenge,” Saunders added. “But we worked as a team with administrators, teachers, staff, architects, engineers and the community to make this happen.”

And while the building that served generations of students will no longer be around, history is not being ignored as some of the old building’s features are making the trip to the new school.

“The wood arch in the old school’s interior is something we’re going to try and use in a selective area of the new building,” Saunders said. “We’re also hoping to use some of the old auditorium flooring. As far as why the demolition process has been slow, it’s because part of the stone that is significant architecturally (including the cornerstone and those with design work and timelines) are being carefully removed. And if they’re salvageable we’ll be using that in the new building.”

Construction is expected to start in February and take about two years to complete.

And as to whether this new Reed will last for the next 100 years like the old Reed did?

“You can count on that,” Saunders answered.

