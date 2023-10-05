ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

Robert Mcguire disappeared in the 4000 block of South 1/10th Road in Bolivar around the noon hour on Monday. Mcguire left his sister’s residence to go to a store and never returned. He may also be en route to Precision Auto in Warsaw, Missouri. He did not take his cell phone when he left.

Mcguire has symptoms of dementia. He drives a white 2006 Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license plate ZH7E7V.

Anyone with any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 777-3911.

