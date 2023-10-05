FBI seeking information on a dangerous federal fugitive in the Springfield area

The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of wanted federal fugitive Melvin N. Morgan, 30, also known as “Yoshi.”(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of wanted federal fugitive Melvin N. Morgan, 30, also known as “Yoshi.”

Federal authorities indicted him in August on three counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and one count of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. FBI agents say he was last seen in and around the Springfield area.

Agents ask you not to confront Morgan but to call 911. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Melvin Morgan should contact the Greater Springfield area crime stoppers at 417-869-TIPS or report a TIP online at https://tips.fbi.gov.

