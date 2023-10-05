Fire damages Branson, Mo., restaurant

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a restaurant in Branson on Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived at Doc’s Hickory Roadhouse on State Highway 165 around 11:30 p.m. The fire activated the sprinkler heads before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the fire. The Branson Fire Department received help from the Southern Stone and Western Taney County Fire Protection Districts, along with Branson Police and Taney County paramedics.

