Firefighters battle house fire in Bolivar, Mo.

Courtesy: City of Bolivar, Mo.
Courtesy: City of Bolivar, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire significantly damaged a house in Bolivar on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of East Chestnut Street at around 10:30 p.m. Initial crews arrived to find the back of the house on fire with flames visible. Firefighters determined nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

Crews from Dunnegan Rural Fire Department and Central Polk County, Morrisville, and Ebenezer fire protection districts provided mutual aid. The Bolivar Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

“We are grateful for our partners who assisted in this response, including the dispatchers with Polk County Central Dispatch,” Chief Brent Watkins said. “We are also thankful everyone was safe.”

A state fire marshal with the Division of Fire Safety is investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing. The American Red Cross is assisting the family affected by the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

