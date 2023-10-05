Firefighters rescue a calf from a well in Hickory County, Mo.

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A calf in Hickory County is back on its hooves after being rescued from a well.

The 400-pound calf fell into a 12-foot deep well. Firefighters with the Central Hickory Fire Rescue pulled the calf out using rope and the farmer’s tractor.

The calf was back on its feet before the crews left.

