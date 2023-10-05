Firefighters rescue a calf from a well in Hickory County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A calf in Hickory County is back on its hooves after being rescued from a well.

The 400-pound calf fell into a 12-foot deep well. Firefighters with the Central Hickory Fire Rescue pulled the calf out using rope and the farmer’s tractor.

The calf was back on its feet before the crews left.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police identify the driver of a semi involved in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield, Mo.
Sunshine increasing
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 30s This Weekend
Firefighters battle flames at apartment building on S. Ingram Mill Road
Fire damages apartment complex in southeast Springfield, Mo.
Kraft Plant/Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate loud boom in east Springfield
Taylor Swift, second from left, and Brittany Mahomes, second from right, watch play between the...
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is ‘overdoing it’ with Swift during games

Latest News

Pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns can be safely preserved with a bleach solution to make them last...
Social media tip to make pumpkins last longer could hurt wildlife
Pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns can be safely preserved with a bleach solution to make them last...
Social media tips to make pumpkins last longer could hurt wildlife if not done properly
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Department to be more proactive in enforcement of pedestrian safety law
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths at Branson apartment complex for seniors
Missouri ranks No. 7 for cost of living; Cape Girardeau most-expensive among metros