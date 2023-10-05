Freedom’s Rest Family Crisis Center closing in Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A mission to help survivors of domestic violence is ending as a Christian County nonprofit closes its doors.

Freedom’s Rest Family Violence Center announced they will permanently close after serving the community for over three decades.

They say their decision stemmed from ongoing staffing issues and decreased funding.

“The services they provide and the change that they can help victims with is phenomenal,” said Julie Harlen with Christian County. And it is just very important in every community to have a resource... a place for victims to go to to get away from domestic violence.”

The center closed on October 1 but didn’t announce it immediately so those staying there could safely be moved to other shelters.

