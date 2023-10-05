Freedom’s Rest Family Crisis Center closing in Ozark, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A mission to help survivors of domestic violence is ending as a Christian County nonprofit closes its doors.

Freedom’s Rest Family Violence Center announced they will permanently close after serving the community for over three decades.

They say their decision stemmed from ongoing staffing issues and decreased funding.

“The services they provide and the change that they can help victims with is phenomenal,” said Julie Harlen with Christian County. And it is just very important in every community to have a resource... a place for victims to go to to get away from domestic violence.”

The center closed on October 1 but didn’t announce it immediately so those staying there could safely be moved to other shelters.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle flames at apartment building on S. Ingram Mill Road
Fire damages apartment complex in southeast Springfield, Mo.
Pedestrian dies from injuries after being struck by tractor-trailer in a Springfield, Mo., parking lot
Additional showers or storms are possible tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Tonight Then Colder
Weber was found dead in 1990
COLD CASE: Florida authorities identify Climax Springs, Mo., woman’s body 30 years later
MGN Online
Lebanon, Mo. man killed in a crash near his hometown

Latest News

KY3's Charmelle O'Dell reports.
Freedom’s Rest Family Crisis Center closing in Ozark, Mo.
Dozens had to move into a Springfield hotel after the Crosswinds Apartments complex caught fire.
Tenants forced out of apartment after fire damages building in southeast Springfield, Mo.
A $19,000 lectern for Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders sparks call for legislative audit
LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, LSU safety Greg Brooks diagnosed with brain cancer, but no evidence it has spread, doctor says