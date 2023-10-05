Greene County’s presiding commissioner focuses on mental illness challenges in State of the County address

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon delivered his State of the County address on Thursday morning.

Dixon says the county is in a strong position but revealed sales tax receipts have dropped for four months in a row. He says county leaders will monitor that trend.  

Unlike past years, the presiding commissioner didn’t highlight each department’s accomplishments. Instead, most of his speech focused on the community’s mental health challenges.  

“We all know somebody even if we don’t know that we do because they may not be able to talk about it,” said Presiding Commissioner Dixon. “So it’s important to ask, are you doing okay?”

Presiding Commissioner Dixon says around 70 percent of those in the criminal justice system in Greene County have a diagnosed medical illness. He says that not everyone with a mental illness will commit a criminal act.

Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon delivered his State of the County address on...
