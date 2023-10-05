Henry County deputies arrested woman accused of stealing fire truck

WINDSOR, Mo. (KY3) - Henry County deputies arrested a woman for stealing a fire truck.

Jade Raygan Gibbs, 20, faces charges of stealing, property damage, and resisting arrest. A judge set her bond at $100,000.

Investigators say shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers received a call regarding a woman driving a fire truck recklessly in Windsor. Firefighters told authorities the truck had been stolen since there were no fire calls. Deputies arrested the woman a short time after the call.

Investigators say she drove the truck through the fire station’s garage door.

