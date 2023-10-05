Judge sentences former Benton County, Mo., jail administrator on sex crimes involving a minor

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a former Benton County jail administrator to prison for sex crimes involving a minor.

Nicholas Murphy will spend 20 years behind bars. He faced charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and two counts of incest. Investigators say the crimes happened during his employment at the Benton County Jail. He worked as a jail administrator until his arrest in 2022.

Benton County Sheriff’ Eric Knox posted a statement regarding the case on Facebook.

“This one hit close to home for me because this tragedy was going on while this predator worked right alongside many of us. We thought we knew this man, and I gave him the benefit of innocence until proven guilty. Well, he was guilty! I am unable to truly voice in this update my personal feelings and opinions about this kind of crime, nor is it proper. I will say although our justice system is slow and flawed, there is still justice to be found. No amount of prison time will rectify the damage done to an innocent victim, but it is some justice.

As a law enforcement officer, I have seen this kind of assault on a young person’s body and mind far too many times. In my own life, I have known many adult survivors of this destructive abuse whose entire lives have been affected.

I commend this young lady and many others like her who are brave enough and have the courage to step forward and bring their tormentors to justice! If you are being touched unwantedly or know anyone who is, please tell someone. Parents, family members, teachers, neighbors, the list goes on. I urge you, we must protect the children. Please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline’s 24-hour emergency phone number at 800-656-4673, the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 800-392-3738, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-787-7233, or simply dial 911 if you suspect the abuse of a child. There is help and safety for you, justice will be done.”

