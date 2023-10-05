Missouri delegation voted against the ousting of Speaker McCarthy

WASHINGTON (KY3) - In an unprecedented move Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 216-210 to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the role that placed the California Republican just second in the Presidential line of succession.

Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver described the moment after the final tally of votes was announced.

“There was not one single cheer,” Rep. Cleaver said. “There was not one high-five, there were no fist-bumps, there was almost pure, uninterrupted silence. And that showed that, at least for that moment, both sides realized that we were in trouble.”

Republicans Mark Alford, Eric Burlison, Sam Graves, Blaine Luetkemeyer, and Jason Smith voted to retain McCarthy in the leadership.

“I’m very, very frustrated with how this place operates,” Rep. Alford said. “I did not come here to be part of these shenanigans, where you have a personal vendetta against the Speaker of the House, and you take him out.”

Burlison voted against the continuing resolution that extended funding for the federal government through mid-November, a stop-gap that only passed after Rep. McCarthy cut a deal with the Democratic Caucus to move a clean, bipartisan, temporary spending package. That was the legislative move that triggered a revolt from a faction of Republicans described as “extreme” and “far-right.”

Ultimately, Rep. Burlison supported McCarthy’s speakership.

“I didn’t want to have two weeks that we weren’t accomplishing conservative wins,” Rep. Burlison said. “But now we’re in the situation we are, and so we are going to have to make lemonade out of the lemons that we have.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Rep. Jim Jordan have officially announced bids for speaker.

Democrats are expected to again back Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, but Rep. Cleaver said there are some Democrats who would support a Republican speaker, provided that the legislator works with both sides of the aisle.

“We could probably move into a place where people like me would be comfortable in voting for a speaker who was pledging to make civility and bipartisanship an inextricable part of his or her reign as speaker,” Cleaver said.

House members were sent back to their districts for the remainder of the week Wednesday, with plans to reconvene on Tuesday and begin choosing a new speaker Wednesday.

