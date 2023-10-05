Missouri ranks No. 7 for cost of living; Cape Girardeau most-expensive among metros

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The second quarter data tracking a U.S. cost of living index found Missouri is the 7th most affordable state.

The index tracks data on average costs of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, health, and other factors.

Generally, the nation’s most expensive areas were Hawaii, Alaska, the Northeast, and the West Coast. The Midwest and Southern states tended to be more affordable.

“The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center derives the cost of living index for each state by averaging the indices of participating cities and metropolitan areas in that state,” the MERIC website describes.

Of those metropolitan areas, not St. Louis or Kansas City, but Cape Girardeau was identified as the most expensive in terms of the cost of living. Kansas City was the second most expensive. St. Louis actually came in as more affordable than the statewide average.

The most affordable metro in Missouri is Joplin, followed by Springfield.

See the FULL REPORT by following this link.

