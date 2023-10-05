Norfork, Ark., School District introduces interactive wall to students

Norfork, Ark. School District introduces an interactive wall program to students.
Norfork, Ark. School District introduces an interactive wall program to students.(KY3)
By Christopher Bryant
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFORK, Ark. (KY3) - The Norfork School District is turning to technology to help students bridge the gap from the loss of education during COVID-19.

Karyn Jones is the Curriculum and Instruction Coordinator for the district. She is the one who found this virtual wall that the students and teachers are taking to heart. Her district, like others, is working to make up the education gap following COVID-19.

“Our attendance wasn’t good. Engagement, we lacked engagement, we wanted kids to be excited to be at school, we also wanted some creative ways to get them back involved in the curriculum,” says Jones.

This week, the district introduced the students to an interactive L.U program. Interactive. A virtual wall is projected on the wall in the elementary gym.

“In just the short time that we have had it, the kids are really engaged. It is going to test them academically but is getting them active. They are not just sitting looking at the screen. They have to be involved,” says Jones.

The system cost the district around $40,000, which included installation. The district utilized funding from the state for the interactive system.

The interactive programs are customizable for teachers to take what is taught in the classroom to the gym. If a class works on fractions, the programs can be configured to include those in the problems.

Nolan Smith is the physical education teacher at the school. He says the applications for the wall are endless.

“There are so many more applications we can use for the educational and physical education side,” says Smith.

Smith has already seen the program’s benefits with students who might typically sit on the bleachers and not take part in the class.

“One of those students who wasn’t doing much, and just seen her take off and start dancing out of nowhere. It just opens up her personality, and she looks forward to coming to P.E. now. So just having this along is awesome to see students who are standoffish in P.E. come in and find something they like to do,” says Smith.

The district is getting portable units that teachers can take to their classrooms. In addition, the company makes a new app available for download each month to keep the experience fresh for the students and teachers.

The programs are testing the kids’ knowledge and problem-solving skills while they are having fun doing it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police ask for public’s help identifying driver of semi involved in deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.
Sunshine increasing
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A bigger cool down coming!
Firefighters battle flames at apartment building on S. Ingram Mill Road
Fire damages apartment complex in southeast Springfield, Mo.
Kraft Plant/Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate loud boom in east Springfield
Taylor Swift, second from left, and Brittany Mahomes, second from right, watch play between the...
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is ‘overdoing it’ with Swift during games

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
VP Kamala Harris to visit St. Louis Friday
FILE - An ARC Automotive, Inc. manufacturing facility is seen Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in...
US government seems ready to order a recall of millions of air bag inflators for safety concerns
Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon delivered his State of the County address on...
Greene County’s presiding commissioner focuses on mental illness challenges in State of the County address
Taste of the Ozarks Extra: Secrets for a tasty dump cake
Taste of the Ozarks Extra: Secrets for a tasty dump cake