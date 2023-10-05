Police arrest man for disturbance regarding traffic at a Springfield elementary school

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for a disturbance at a Springfield elementary school regarding traffic.

Robert Teichman faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon at a school and trespassing.

Investigators say Teichman became angry about the traffic from the carline at Immaculate Conception School, located near Fremont and Primrose. Investigators say he was late for his wife’s cancer doctor appointment. Investigators say he refused to leave the school.

School administrators placed the school on lockdown until the arrest. Officers say they found a loaded revolver on the man.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police ask for public’s help identifying driver of semi involved in deadly crash in Springfield, Mo.
Firefighters battle flames at apartment building on S. Ingram Mill Road
Fire damages apartment complex in southeast Springfield, Mo.
Not an all day rain
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain for now, sunshine later
Britni E. Hollinhead, 20, disappeared from an area near State Hwy U in Morrisville on Tuesday...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Polk County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
Weber was found dead in 1990
COLD CASE: Florida authorities identify Climax Springs, Mo., woman’s body 30 years later

Latest News

Police arrested a man for a disturbance at a Springfield elementary school regarding traffic.
Police arrest man for disturbance regarding traffic at a Springfield elementary school
Nicholas Murphy will spend 20 years behind bars.
Judge sentences former Benton County, Mo., jail administrator on sex crimes involving a minor
A judge sentenced a former Benton County jail administrator to prison for sex crimes involving...
Judge sentences former Benton County, Mo., jail administrator on sex crimes involving a minor
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Department begins enforcement of pedestrian safety law