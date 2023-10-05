Police arrest man for disturbance regarding traffic at a Springfield elementary school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for a disturbance at a Springfield elementary school regarding traffic.

Robert Teichman faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon at a school and trespassing.

Investigators say Teichman became angry about the traffic from the carline at Immaculate Conception School, located near Fremont and Primrose. Investigators say he was late for his wife’s cancer doctor appointment. Investigators say he refused to leave the school.

School administrators placed the school on lockdown until the arrest. Officers say they found a loaded revolver on the man.

