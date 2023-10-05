Police investigate loud boom in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a loud boom heard in east Springfield happened at the Kraft factory.

Neighbors heard the boom around 10:30 a.m. Police say workers at the factory were cleaning a boiler, and it reacted to the rain. That created the boom.

The boom prompted 911 calls to police.

