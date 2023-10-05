Police respond to shots fired at assisted living center in Branson, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRANSON Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shots fired call at a Branson assisted living complex.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to the Branson Manor Apartments in the 200 block of Old Country Road. Police say this is not an active shooter situation. Police have not shared any information about possible injuries in the incident.

However, they ask drivers to avoid that area.

