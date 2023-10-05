Social media tips to make pumpkins last longer could hurt wildlife if not done properly

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns can be safely preserved with a bleach solution to make them last longer. But a social media tip says it’s harmful to critters and may not be as safe as you think.

Dan Bigbee with Fassnight Farms says a bleach solution keeps mold and mildew off your pumpkins.

“Take a bleach solution and just take a paper towel or a rag and wipe them all down. That adds an added layer of protection,” said Bigbee.

He recommends using a 3-5% diluted bleach solution before carving your pumpkin. Using a diluted solution will keep your pumpkins from turning white and save wildlife.

“It’s when you are immersing in a super concentrated bleach that it’s bad for the environment, the squirrels, your household pets, and children. Anything at those higher concentrations could cause toxicity, respiratory issues, and burns on the skin and paws. That’s when you get an issue,” said Amanda Reinert with Angel Animal Hospital.

It’s recommended to use vinegar because it is safe for ingestion and topical use. Vinegar is less toxic and environmentally friendly. It is also known for its highly effective cleaning and disinfecting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police identify the driver of a semi involved in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield, Mo.
Sunshine increasing
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 30s This Weekend
Firefighters battle flames at apartment building on S. Ingram Mill Road
Fire damages apartment complex in southeast Springfield, Mo.
Kraft Plant/Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate loud boom in east Springfield
Taylor Swift, second from left, and Brittany Mahomes, second from right, watch play between the...
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is ‘overdoing it’ with Swift during games

Latest News

Pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns can be safely preserved with a bleach solution to make them last...
Social media tip to make pumpkins last longer could hurt wildlife
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Department to be more proactive in enforcement of pedestrian safety law
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths at Branson apartment complex for seniors
Missouri ranks No. 7 for cost of living; Cape Girardeau most-expensive among metros