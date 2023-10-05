Social media tips to make pumpkins last longer could hurt wildlife if not done properly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns can be safely preserved with a bleach solution to make them last longer. But a social media tip says it’s harmful to critters and may not be as safe as you think.

Dan Bigbee with Fassnight Farms says a bleach solution keeps mold and mildew off your pumpkins.

“Take a bleach solution and just take a paper towel or a rag and wipe them all down. That adds an added layer of protection,” said Bigbee.

He recommends using a 3-5% diluted bleach solution before carving your pumpkin. Using a diluted solution will keep your pumpkins from turning white and save wildlife.

“It’s when you are immersing in a super concentrated bleach that it’s bad for the environment, the squirrels, your household pets, and children. Anything at those higher concentrations could cause toxicity, respiratory issues, and burns on the skin and paws. That’s when you get an issue,” said Amanda Reinert with Angel Animal Hospital.

It’s recommended to use vinegar because it is safe for ingestion and topical use. Vinegar is less toxic and environmentally friendly. It is also known for its highly effective cleaning and disinfecting.

