Soldier from Franklin Co. identified as one of two that died in Alaska training accident

Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after...
Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after training at Fort Moore, Georgia, arrived in Alaska in March 2021.(US Army)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A U.S. Army soldier from Franklin County has been identified as one of the two soldiers killed in a training accident in Alaska earlier this week.

The accident happened on Monday, Oct. 2, in the Yukon Training Area near Salcha, Alaska. Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans and Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, were among the 17 soldiers who were riding in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle when the accident occurred.

Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after training at Fort Moore, Georgia, arrived in Alaska in March 2021.

“This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, Commanding General of the 11th Airborne Division. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Evans and Spc. Snowden. While we’re always challenged by the environment, we’re Arctic Angels, we overcome these challenges and accomplish our mission by being a team, and teams take care of one another, especially in times like these. There are resources available for our soldiers and families across Alaska, as we mourn those we lost and the soldiers and families still recovering.”

Twelve other soldiers were injured in the accident. Eight were treated and released the same day at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Two soldiers remain in stable condition at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, and another two are in stable condition after being transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

