SPONSORED The Place: Volunteer Ozarks: Girls on the Run: Golf for a Girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Girls on the Run is a non-profit organization that empowers girls by teaching them confidence, kindness, and decision-making skills. They are hosting a fundraising event, Golf for a Girl on Thursday, October 12th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at BigShots Golf.

For more information or to volunteer visit https://www.gotrswmo.org/volunteer or go to volunteerozarks.com.

