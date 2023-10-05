SPONSORED The Place: Volunteer Ozarks: Girls on the Run: Golf for a Girl

Girls on the Run is a non-profit that teaches girls to build their confidence, kindness, a decision-making skills.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Girls on the Run is a non-profit organization that empowers girls by teaching them confidence, kindness, and decision-making skills. They are hosting a fundraising event, Golf for a Girl on Thursday, October 12th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at BigShots Golf.

For more information or to volunteer visit https://www.gotrswmo.org/volunteer or go to volunteerozarks.com.

