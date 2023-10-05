Springfield Police Department begins enforcement of pedestrian safety law

Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department will begin enforcing its pedestrian safety law.

The pedestrian safety ordinance in effect since 2018 prohibits certain conduct between pedestrians and drivers on roadways with high volumes of traffic or high-speed limits to keep people safe. It established the ability to fine or arrest pedestrians or drivers for violating the law by limiting the time of day that a pedestrian can cross the roadway outside of crosswalks and intersections, restricting the crossing of arterial roadways and intersections to designated locations and noting the right of way in crosswalks.

In this directed patrol effort, officers will be able to respond quickly to citizen complaints of violations and be free from other patrol duties to focus on city-wide enforcement of the ordinance.

“In the wake of the fatality earlier this week, this effort’s goal is to protect pedestrians and drivers through education and enforcement and help prevent another tragic incident,” Chief Paul Williams said.

Officers will enforce this effort on a volunteer, overtime basis.

