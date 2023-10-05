Springfield Public Schools induct 5 graduates into its Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five alumni from different Springfield schools will be honored on Thursday for their outstanding accomplishments since school.

Each year, SPS chooses several alumni who have succeeded in their profession or distinguished themselves in other ways that make them inspirational examples for current SPS students.

For this year, the SPS Hall of Fame Class includes:

David L. Harrison, author, and philanthropist

Daniel E. Arnall, award-winning journalist and senior vice president of news programming for MSNBC/NBC News Group

Steve Cash, Randle Chowning, and Larry Lee, founding members of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils

Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools (SPS) said although the event is all about honoring the alumni, it’s also an opportunity for current students to learn from them.

“Students are really involved throughout this process, including in site visits where the inductees will go back to their home high school to visit with students, answer questions, and have conversations about real-life career opportunities within certain areas or fields of study,” Hall said. “This is really valuable for our students because they’re able to see what can be possible and dream a dream for themselves that they see lived out in the lives of someone else who walked down the halls of their high school just a few years before.”

Hall also said each inductee will be able to visit their alma mater and walk through halls they haven’t walked through in many years.

“It is a fun time for them to return and see how things have changed since they were there,” Hall said. “They also visit with students and answer questions as well as talk about careers that are available for students.”

The five inductees will be honored at noon during the luncheon on Thursday.

