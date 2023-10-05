Springfield Public Schools inducts an author, a TV executive, & 3 Ozark Mountain Daredevils

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools inducted five new members into its Hall of Fame.

Missouri Poet Laureate and author David Harrison graduated from Central in the 50s. Daniel Arnall walked the halls of Hillcrest in the 90s. He later became the senior VP of News Programming at MSNBC. Three members of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils round out the class. Steve Cash graduated from Parkview High School, while Randle Chowning and Larry Lee graduated from Glendale.

The district celebrated the inductees with a banquet on Thursday.

