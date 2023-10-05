Taste of the Ozarks: Crispy Baked Okra

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a twist on okra.

Crispy Baked Okra

Ingredients:

12 medium-sized okra cut into 1-inch pieces

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp smoked paprika

2 tsp garlic salt

1 tsp pepper

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss together okra, olive oil and seasonings. Make sure all okra pieces are fully coated. Bake in a 425-degree oven for 12 minutes or until okra browns around the edges.

The recipe serves 3-4.

