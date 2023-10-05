Taste of the Ozarks: Crispy Baked Okra
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a twist on okra.
Crispy Baked Okra
Ingredients:
- 12 medium-sized okra cut into 1-inch pieces
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp smoked paprika
- 2 tsp garlic salt
- 1 tsp pepper
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss together okra, olive oil and seasonings. Make sure all okra pieces are fully coated. Bake in a 425-degree oven for 12 minutes or until okra browns around the edges.
The recipe serves 3-4.
