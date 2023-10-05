Taste of the Ozarks: Crispy Baked Okra

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a twist on okra.

Crispy Baked Okra

Ingredients:

  • 12 medium-sized okra cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp smoked paprika
  • 2 tsp garlic salt
  • 1 tsp pepper

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss together okra, olive oil and seasonings. Make sure all okra pieces are fully coated. Bake in a 425-degree oven for 12 minutes or until okra browns around the edges. 

The recipe serves 3-4.

