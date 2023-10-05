Tenants forced out of apartment after fire damages building in southeast Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tenants forced from their apartments by a fire Tuesday night don’t know when or if they can call the place home again.

Dozens had to move into a Springfield hotel after the Crosswinds Apartments complex caught fire.

“I came back and noticed that the roof was on fire, and there were flames shooting out of it,” said Josh Uacorter, tenant.

Uacorter and many others spent Wednesday filling up U-Hauls and vehicles with whatever they could salvage.

Investigators say the fire started around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Ingram Mill Road. Firefighters used aerial trucks to attack the flames. The fire was put out about an hour after it started. Firefighters reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“I’m pretty sure I lost everything besides my clothes and stuff,” said Uacorter.

Crosswinds says for now, tenants are living in a nearby hotel and will eventually be offered to live in affordable housing. The American Red Cross has been called to help residents forced out of the building.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.