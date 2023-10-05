This is why nursing schools are turning away thousands of applicants amid a major shortage

Many nursing schools are reportedly not being able to accept hundreds of new students.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - At a time when thousands of nurses are on strike to protest staffing shortages, many nursing schools are not able to accept hundreds of new students.

Not only is there a shortage of nurses in clinical settings, but there is also a problem with having enough nursing professors to teach them.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nurses, more than 78,000 qualified applicants were turned away last year.

Even in schools that have enough nursing faculty members, there are often not enough clinical placements for existing students.

In hospitals, preceptors who train new nurses have strict limits on how many students they can supervise at a time.

Aggravating the existing shortage, many nurses were reportedly burned out during the pandemic and left the profession entirely.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports it is putting more than $26 million into an effort to train more nursing faculty to help address the problem.

