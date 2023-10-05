Voluntary recall issued for protein powder sold at Costco
(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for one variety of Orgain Organic Protein Powder exclusively sold at Costco.
According to a press release from the FDA, some of the Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge could contain an undeclared sesame allergen, posing the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to those with a sesame allergy.
The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.
The protein powder comes in a 43.8 ounce/2.64 lb., white plastic package marked with the following lot number and expiration dates printed on the bottom:
|Lot No.
|Exp. Date
|3212 EL 14
|7/31/2025
|3213 EL 14
|8/1/2025
|3214 EL 14
|8/2/2025
|3228 EL 14
|8/16/2025
So far, no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.
It’s recommended to return any unused protein powder included in the recall to a local Costco for a full refund.
