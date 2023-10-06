Ancient footprints suggest humans discovered the Americas earlier than previously thought

Dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico's White Sands National Park.
Dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico's White Sands National Park.(National Park Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The discovery of the Americas may have happened earlier than previously thought.

Two years ago, dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico’s White Sands National Park.

The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000...
The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000 years ago. However, researchers began to debate the method used to estimate the age of the footprints.(National Park Service)

The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000 years ago.

However, researchers began to debate the method used to estimate the age of the footprints.

New lines of evidence led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into...
New lines of evidence led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into North America 29,000 years ago.(National Park Service)

According to a study published Thursday in the journal “Science,” new lines of evidence – including the analysis of quartz crystals in the sediments – led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into North America 29,000 years ago.

Some critics of the first study say this updated data is encouraging, but they still have some doubts.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kraft Plant/Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate loud boom in east Springfield
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths at Branson apartment complex for seniors
The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of wanted federal fugitive Melvin N. Morgan,...
FBI seeking information on a dangerous federal fugitive in the Springfield area
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police identify the driver of a semi involved in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield, Mo.
Feeling like fall this weekend compared to last weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Friday before coldest air this season comes in tonight

Latest News

A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September in a sign of economic resilience
Biden delivers remarks on the September jobs report and National Manufacturing Day. (CNN/POOL...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs report
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
Family seeking answers after money dispute with funeral home
Family says funeral home caused two-month delay in laying loved one to rest