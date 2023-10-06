CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate nearly $30,000 theft in eastern Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

September 25, 2023 4200 East Kearney Street (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are investigating a nearly $30,000 theft case in eastern Greene County. On September 25, security cameras captured video of a man on the property of Stiles Roofing on East Kearney Street. The video shows the man rolling wheels and tires onto a company flat bed truck. Investigators say it’s possible he hotwired the truck, and then tried to drive through the front gate. The video shows the man then back into another company vehicle, causing damage to the front.

Stolen 1994 Chevy C7 two ton flat bed truck with a black bed. Greene County Tip Line: 417-829-6230 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Stiles Roofing is offering a reward for the return of its stolen truck. It’s described as a 1994 Chevy C7 two ton flat bed truck with a black bed. The company estimates its value to be $20,000 and the damage to the other vehicle and fencing at nearly $7,000. The man also stole wheels and tires worth an estimated $1,200. Investigators say the thief drove through a fence on the east side of the business, and then headed east on Highway OO toward Strafford.

If you’ve seen the truck or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

