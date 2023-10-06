Farmfest 2023 kicks off this weekend at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds with a brand new arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 44th annual Farmfest opens Friday.

Farmfest is scheduled for October 6-8 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. This year is different since there’s a brand new arena. The arena is called the Wilson Logistics Arena & Youth Ag Facility. Construction started back in November 2022. Aaron Owen is the CEO of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. He said the new arena will provide a great addition for everyone going to Farmfest and for many other future events.

“We got 6,500 seats, and there’s 3,000 seats on the bottom layer and 3,500 on the top. It’s just a state-of-the-art building. It’s heated and air-conditioned. There are four concession stands in it to take care of the larger crowds,” Owen said. ”It’s got a full restaurant in it and a full kitchen to take care of you. There’s a VIP and a party deck up above that we’re standing right below.”

Owens also said since the 100,000-square-foot arena is so large, the fairgrounds can now hold bigger and better events that wouldn’t be possible without that much space.

“Now it’s gonna be pro-rodeos, it’s gonna be national bull-riding, state finals for wrestling and archery...We couldn’t have done a reigning horse show before, and now we got two of those in here,” Owens said. “We got the arena football in here. It took us to a whole new level, so we’re kind of in that national category of the type of events we’ll be booking in the future.”

Owens said although the arena is not completely done yet, he’s excited they’re able to hold Farmfest in it and introduce the community to the new space. He said all construction is expected to be done by mid-November.

Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. You can find more event information on the Farmfest website.

