Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two women are facing child endangerment charges in Kentucky.

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The arrest citation alleges the women were under the influence.

Three young children were found in the back seats. According to police, the children were filthy.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found a small plastic container filled with a white powder substance, used glass pipes and THC gummies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kraft Plant/Springfield, Mo.
Police investigate loud boom in east Springfield
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
Police investigate 2 shooting deaths at Branson apartment complex for seniors
The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of wanted federal fugitive Melvin N. Morgan,...
FBI seeking information on a dangerous federal fugitive in the Springfield area
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police identify the driver of a semi involved in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield, Mo.
A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
Vehicle hits a pedestrian at Springfield intersection

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Feeling like fall this weekend compared to last weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost possible tonight!
Here’s a fall twist on a delicious breakfast dish!
SPONSORED: Cooking with Kaitlyn Pumpkin Spice French Toast
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck
KY3's Chris Bryant reports.
Mercy breaks ground on new ER in Ozark, Mo.